Jub Jub’s case postponed to December

It appears that the holiday season will not be a hive of activity for well-known rapper and television host Molemo “Jub Jub" Maarohanye, whose case was postponed to December despite a request to reschedule it to a different date. Maarohanye appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, and his bail was extended until his next court appearance.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo discussed the next court appearance, stating that if he is not present, a warrant for his arrest will be issued. “If your client is not available (on December 11), a warrant of arrest will be authorised,” said magistrate Khumalo. The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said in July that there were four complainants associated with the matter dating from 2006 to 2010.

Molemo was ordered to hand in his travelling documents to the investigating officer and he is also not permitted to make contact with any witnesses of the State. “He is also not allowed to make contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses of the State. There are four complainants in this case dating back to 2006, so the alleged offences were committed from 2006 going onwards to 2010,” said Mjonondwane. This is not the first time Jub Jub has been the subject of allegations of abuse. In 2021, well-known actress Amanda Du Pont came forward to say that she spent two years in a relationship with the Uyajola 9/9 host, claiming he subjected her to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Television and radio host Masechaba Khumalo also shared her alleged rape experience. According to their answering affidavits, circulated on Twitter, Du Pont claimed that Jub Jub had tried to kill her and described how she had attempted suicide as a result of his alleged abuse. “One day in 2018, Molemo attempted to murder me by pinning me to the bed and strangling me with his hands. I managed to kick him off and escape.