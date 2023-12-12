Jub Jub’s case postponed until February next year

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, a rapper and TV personality, is expected to appear in court again on February 5, after his case was postponed for further legal consultation at the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court. This was done to allow for additional legal consultation between the defence and the client.

Maarohanye faces allegations of assault, attempted murder, and rape in a case involving four complainants and spans from 2006 to 2010. Maarohanye has been ordered by the court to give over his passport as part of his bail conditions, as he is not permitted to leave the country until the issue is resolved. Maarohanye’s lawyer, Terrence Baloyi, spoke outside the court, revealing that they are not sure if they have been given everything that they asked for, further stating that they will consult with what they have.

“Justice delayed, is justice denied. We are being delayed but what can we do hopefully they have provided us with everything that we asked for, for us to be able to proceed with the matter.” He said they requested further particulars because something was not adding up. “Some of the charges we could not understand or comprehend or were not being provided with sufficient details in which we can take the matter forward.” When he made a brief appearance in court in July, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that there were four complainants associated with the matter and Maarohanye was ordered to not make any contact with them.

“Molemo was ordered to hand his travelling documents to the investigating officer and is also not permitted to make contact with any witnesses of the State. “He is also not allowed to make contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses of the State. There are four complainants in this case dating back from 2006, so the alleged offence was committed from 2006 going onwards to 2010,” said Mjonondwane. When well-known actress Amanda Du-Pont came forward to claim that she spent two years in a relationship with the “Uyajola 9/9” host, during which she was allegedly subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, Jub Jub became a hot topic in South Africa.

Masechaba Khumalo, a well-known broadcaster, shared her alleged ordeal with Maarohanye in an answering affidavit that was widely circulated on the internet when the news broke. Khumalo stated in her answering affidavit that she promised herself she would never talk about sex again following her encounter with Maarohanye. In their affidavits of response, which were made public on Twitter, Du-Pont stated that she had attempted suicide due to Jub Jub’s alleged abuse and that he had attempted to kill her.