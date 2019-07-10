Businessman Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The k-word case against businessman Adam Catzavelos has been postponed after the State claimed they were still perusing documents they just received from his lawyers. The State argued that they were still studying the 68-page document which was only sent to them on July 5 and asked for a postponement.

Catzavelos was charged with crimen injuria after he recorded a video of himself bragging about the lack of black people on a Greek beach last year and using the k-word.

"Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day amazing sea and not one k****r in sight," he said in the video.

Greece also wants Catzavelos to go back to the country and answer for his utterances.

Speaking at the Randburg Magstrate's Court on Wednesday, his lawyer Lawley Shain confirmed that they had received a letter from Greek authorities where his client could face prosecution as well.

He said the letter from Greece stated that Catzavelos was facing charges relating to incitement and provoking actions which cause violence and discrimination against a group of persons.

Shain said there was still no date for Catzavelos to appear at a court in Greece, adding that the previous date they had received clashed with that country's elections.

In his previous court appearance, Catzavelos apologised for his use of the k-word, saying he had been caught up in time of "madness" when he used it.

"In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said.

"I express my deepest sympathy and sorrow to anyone whom I upset and top anyone whose dignity I harmed. I had no intention of doing any of that,” he said.

