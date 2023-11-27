Independent Online
Monday, November 27, 2023

Kabza De Small continues to climb charts after his striking victory at Samas

Kabza De Small. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Fresh from recently dominating the 29th iteration of the Music Awards (SAMAs) after securing four wins, Kabza De Small continues his winning streak.

The Amapiano maestro, real name Kabelo Motha, won Best Duo/Group of The Year for Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena with DJ Maphorisa, as well as Best Amapiano Album and Best Produced Album for “KOA II Part 1”, which he co-produced with Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu alias TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa, and Felo le Tee.

His work with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’ also got him the award for Best Kwaito Album.

According to the South African Charts, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi track “Imithandazo“ has ascended to the third position on the International Top 100 and International Top 200 charts, trailing ”Iplan“ at #1 and ”Imnandi Lento“ at #2.

The much-loved song features other well-known and followed stars such as Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush.

Another collaboration Kabza and Mthunzi collaboration, “Amazwe” featuring MaWhoo holds the 19th position on the charts this week. Young Stunna, who features on “Imithandazo”, also basked in #SAMA29 success, receiving the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and the CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award for K.O’s “Sete”, where he features alongside Blxckie.

The Star

[email protected]

