Kabza De Small’s ‘Imithandazo’ claims number 1 spot on the music charts

After maintaining a strong presence in the Top 5 across the South African radio stations for months, multi-award-winning amapiano artist Kabza De Small and Mthunzi claimed the coveted number 1 position on the radio charts for their smash hit Imithandazo. This follows news of its success from last month’s South African music charts against other local hits.

Imithandazo features a stellar line-up, including Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush, and Kabza’s frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa. Imithandazo gained additional momentum with the unveiling of its highly anticipated music video in late December, which has already amassed an impressive viewership. The single’s meteoric rise comes hot on the heels of its music video surpassing an impressive 13 million views on YouTube since its release.

Additionally, the track has garnered over 15 million streams across all digital platforms, solidifying its status as a chart-topping sensation. With its addictive sounds and irresistible appeal, Imithandazo continues to captivate fans in South Africa and beyond, solidifying Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s status as music industry trailblazers. Kabza De Small was also among the top local artists who were listed by Spotify in 2023, demonstrating that South Africans are consuming more local songs.

Spotify Wrapped is the streaming giant’s thorough look at the music and podcasts that defined the year for South African users. “Amapiano continues to dominate the lists. The most streamed songs are amapiano songs, and the top two on the most streamed South African artists list are amapiano artists. “Kabza De Small remains the most streamed South African artist for the second year in a row, with two of his projects, KOA II Part 1 and The Konka Mixtape: Sweet and Dust, respectively, rounding out the top 5 most streamed South African albums in South Africa.