Kabza De Small’s ‘Imithandazo’ dominates charts

The Official South African Music Charts have revealed an interesting shift in the music landscape, with new songs taking the lead while old favourites continue to vie for chart dominance. We dive into the rhythm of the second week of January 2024 to get a glimpse of the music that continues to keep people rejuvenated.

“Imithandazo”, an amalgamation of Mthunzi and Kabza De Small, has taken the top spot for three weeks running, demonstrating its strength. It was released in October 2023 and has amassed over 1.2 million streams in just the last week alone. After 11 weeks on The Official South African Charts, it has accumulatedmore than 10 million streams. ‘Imithandazo’ features a star-studded line-up of artists including Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush, and Kabza’'s frequent collaborator DJ Maphorisa.

"Imithandazo“ gained steam with the premiere of its much-anticipated music video in late December. It has already gathered an incredible 5.6 million YouTube views. Dlala Thuzkin’s “iPlan”, which won several “Song of the Year” titles on various radio stations, starring Zaba and Sykes, takes the second place.

This much-loved music banger is in its 17th charting week, with an incredible 16 million streams over that time. Despite only 690 000 streams in the last week, “iPlan” continues to be a popular song, demonstrating its longevity. Climbing up one spot to claim the #3 position is Eemoh and DJ Stokie’s collaborative masterpiece, “Masithokoze”. With 12 weeks on the charts and 6 million streams, Eemoh and DJ Stokie are making their mark. The past week brought in more than 600 000 streams.