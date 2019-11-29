Kamogelo Mphela, 20, the featured voice and dancer behind the Amapiano hit songs Sukendleleni and Labantwana Ama Uber, is riding on her new found fame as the queen of the dancefloor. Both songs have attracted a big following and their videos have been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube. But it’s her dance moves at events that have made her a big hit with Amapiano fans.
Mphela’s fans were disappointed when the Sukendleleni video came out last week and she was not in it despite promoting the song on social media.
Speaking to The Star on Thursday Mphela said: “I was caught up in Cape Town when the music video was shot, so I gave them the green light to shoot the video without me because it had already been postponed once. I’m not certain whether we’re going to reshoot but * ’m cool with the other artists.”
Her fans will, however, get a chance to see her live on Saturday at The Dance Derby at The Soweto’s Finest Dance Studio at Newtown Junction Mall.