Kamogelo Mphela is the new dancing queen in town









Kamogelo Mphela, 20, has all the right moves. Move over Babes Wodumo, there’s a new dancing queen in town. Kamogelo Mphela, 20, the featured voice and dancer behind the Amapiano hit songs Sukendleleni and Labantwana Ama Uber, is riding on her new found fame as the queen of the dancefloor. Both songs have attracted a big following and their videos have been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube. But it’s her dance moves at events that have made her a big hit with Amapiano fans. Mphela’s fans were disappointed when the Sukendleleni video came out last week and she was not in it despite promoting the song on social media. Speaking to The Star on Thursday Mphela said: “I was caught up in Cape Town when the music video was shot, so I gave them the green light to shoot the video without me because it had already been postponed once. I’m not certain whether we’re going to reshoot but * ’m cool with the other artists.” Her fans will, however, get a chance to see her live on Saturday at The Dance Derby at The Soweto’s Finest Dance Studio at Newtown Junction Mall.

Mphela said although she had nibbled at other possible career paths, dancing was always within her from when she used to entertain her dad at the age of 4. She grew up in Mndeni, Soweto, and her father is in the media business. She is doing her first year in media studies at Boston Media House.

Mphela also tried acting and got a chance to be an extra on TV soap Isibaya and other shows, but soon realised that it was not for her and started performing as a dancer at gigs.

Earlier this year, she hooked up with another dancer and musician, Killer Kau, and they started performing at events together. However, it was her video posted in August on Twitter that brought her more attention.

In the video, Mphela clad in a bucket hat and track pants, is seen mesmerising the customers with her sleek moves. The video received close to 500000 views and over 20 000 likes.

Despite her rise to fame and threats to dethrone some of her peers, Mphela still does not want to be referred as Amapiano Queen.

"I want to be the Music Dance Queen. I don’t want to be put in a box," she said.