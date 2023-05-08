Katlego Bereng’s mom pays tribute to her loving son

Johannesburg - Katlego Bereng was finally laid to rest; mourners paid tribute to the soccer-loving fanatic. Bereng, the father of two young children, was described as a loving person, a leader and a vibrant singer by mourners who gathered at the Lesley Monnanyane Hall in Rocklands, Bloemfontein, yesterday.

His inconsolable mother, Monica Matsie, wept most of the time; she even reached for his photograph and embraced it. Close family and friends had to comfort her. She sent a moving farewell to her son. “Since March 2022, I have been searching for you; we went to the police station looking for you. Ever since I gave birth to you, you have not directed me. I am heartbroken. Katlego was a good child who was well-behaved. I love you, my son,” said Matsie.

Bereng’s charred body was found in Cell 35, where convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester used it as a decoy in his daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum security facility run by G4S security. Over two weeks ago, his identity was confirmed through a DNA match with his mother. According to his family, he disappeared around March last year and was reported as a missing person.

The police then told his family that he collapsed and died while in town. His family suspects foul play and wants answers on how his body landed in Bester’s cell. A post-mortem confirmed that Bereng died due to blunt-force trauma to the head. According to investigations, it appears that his body was stolen from a government mortuary.

The police are investigating his murder case and Bester’s escape. Judith Williams from the Siwelele supporters club said it broke her heart when Bereng called her name; she said he used to refer to her as “leader”. She called on authorities to ensure that justice prevailed in connection with Bereng’s murder.

“For us supporters, we have lost an inspiring leader, a vibrant singer and a loving person. Now, we don’t have a team (the Celtics), maybe one day we will have one, and he won’t be there anymore,” said Williams. She said she had videos where Bereng was himself; she said she wanted to show them to his mother, who told her to show them another time. Bloemfontein Celtics supporters celebrated and bid Bereng farewell by chanting songs and dancing. They were not bothered by the rain and load shedding that hit the hall, which was packed.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that it would no longer prefer a charge of murder against the accused in Bester’s case after further evidence was presented by the investigating team. A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the escape and police said more arrests would be made. This will include Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and her co-accused former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara; CCTV technicians Tebogo Lipholo and Motenyane John Masukela; and two more suspects, Natasha Jansen and Tieho Frans Makhotsa.