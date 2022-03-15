Kelly Khumalo talks about hosting ’Gospel Explosion’

Singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo is preparing to host her first annual gospel concert, the Gospel Explosion, at the Lyric Theatre this April. Khumalo, known for her exceptional vocal prowess and soulful voice, is no stranger to gospel. Her latest album, The Voice of Africa, boasts one of the most powerful worship songs, Esiphambanweni featuring Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba, and has been lauded as one of the best songs in Christian music.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I love gospel music and I have always wanted to create a space for people to come and have fun while worshipping. I sing secular music, but my foundation is the church,” said Khumalo. She added that she grew up in the church choir and so this was nothing new to her, and that being able to finally host such a concert was not only a dream come true but a full-circle moment for her. She highlighted that this moment was important for her, especially since her launch into the industry happened right after entering SABC1’s then gospel competition Crux Gospel Star alongside her sister Zandile Khumalo.

Story continues below Advertisment

“To finally have the platform to host this show with amazing singers is a blessing and I cannot wait to see all my fans there. People can expect an unforgettable experience of praise and worship. We are going to have fun,” said Khumalo. She said that the likes of Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Ayanda Ntanzi and Takie Ndlovu will perform at the concert. “Not only is this show going to be the best revival and spiritual rejuvenation, but it will also be one where you get to see me like you have never seen before, live,” said Khumalo.

Story continues below Advertisment