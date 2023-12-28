Kelvin Momo sets the Summer ablaze with his new album ‘Kurhula’

Award-winning artist Kelvin Momo has returned with his third and most recent album, Kurhula, following the phenomenal success of his previous album Amukelani released last year. Kurhula, which translates to “peace” in Tsonga, is currently one of the much-loved albums on the charts boasting 27 tunes.

Collaborations with renowned musicians like Sjava, Mashudu, Babalwa M, Cooper SA, and Stixx highlight the album’s versatility and produce a soundscape full of endearing melodies and fascinating vocals. With Babalwa M, Stixx, and Nia Pearl contributing to its skill, Amalobolo debuts impressively at #4 on both local and international charts. In the meantime, Kelvin Momo and Stixx’s song Wa Nsiya, which features Mzizi and was produced by them, debuted at number 13 on the charts, demonstrating their skill as producers of music.

Ikhaya Lam features a star-studded line-up of award-winning artists Babalwa M, Yallunder and Makhanj and debuts at #15 locally and #16 internationally. Uku Khanya, with Stixx, Yallunder, and Umthakathi Kush, follows closely behind at #16 and #17 on the local and international charts, respectively. The captivating single Amanxeba, featuring Cnethemba Gonelo, a rising superstar, rounds up the top 20 on the international chart and takes up the #21 spot on the local chart, further solidifying Kelvin Momo’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the amapiano scene.

It is explained that Kurhula is not just an album but a testament to his creative brilliance and ability to curate music that transcends borders. As the summer and festive season unfold, Kelvin Momo’s tracks are poised to become the anthems that define memories of this scorching hot season. Earlier this month, he celebrated the album’s dominance on music streams further thanking his fans on social media platforms.