File picture

Kensington residents have scored a major victory for all city residents, forcing the City of Joburg, through the local division of the Gauteng High Court, to enforce its by-laws. Attorneys Chantelle Gladwin and Maike Gohl acted pro bono for the Kensington Residents and Ratespayers’ Association (KRRA).

“For about the past two years, we have assisted the association in attempting to have the city enforce its by-laws and to have the property owners cease to use their property unlawfully for business purposes.

“A property is being used for backpacker and student accommodation in Empress and Doris streets, Kensington.

“After it became apparent that the City would not be taking legal action despite repeated requests to do so, the attorneys launched court proceedings on behalf of the KRRA to ensure that their rights were no longer compromised.

“The manner in which the properties were run was causing excessive noise pollution, overcrowding, insufficient refuse removal which led to health hazards, and insufficient fire safety, which put the entire neighbourhood at risk and reduced the property values.

“Despite all of this being brought to the City’s attention, as well as numerous complaints being lodged with the police and metro police, no concrete action was taken against the owners,” said the attorneys.

A court application was launched in which demolition of the non-compliant buildings was sought, together with an order that the unlawful use of the property cease immediately, coupled with an order that the sheriff can enforce the court order by removing any furniture/fittings that enable the continued unlawful use of the property, they said.

The City opposed the application, but apparently too late. The KRRA said it was delighted with the ground-breaking court order to enforce City by-laws.

Chairperson Andre Grobler said the order would compel the owners to demolish the unlawful structures and authorises other action to ensure the hostel stops operating in a residential area. It also requires the owners of the property to demolish illegal buildings at their cost within 14 days of the serving of the order.

“The KRRA has shown that home owners and residents have the power to force the City to act when it turns its back on its own laws and fails to safeguard the rights of citizens,” said Grobler.

“In many residential areas in Joburg, illegal businesses are springing up, infringing building and trading laws, causing a disturbance to residents and threatening the value of homes.”

The hostel began operating in 2005. New cottages were built accommodating up to 43 paying guests in addition to staff who reside on the premises.

In December 2016, the officials inspected the site and ordered the hostel to cease operating. In February 2017, officials found that the owners had defied the earlier notices. In addition, more buildings were being constructed with no plans.

Other problems were the hostel dumping building rubble in the service lane, lack of fire prevention systems, and the unhygienic conditions caused by overflowing bins. There is also not enough parking, causing congestion.

“We are thrilled that the court order compels the City to continue inspecting the property at random times and file reports on compliance to the court,” said Kgomotso Modise, former chairperson of the KRRA and the applicant in the legal action.

Leila Patel, a member of the KRRA by-law committee, pointed out that anarchy in respect of urban planning enforcement has implications far beyond the unpleasantness endured by residents affected.

“Kensington has become a wonderfully diverse suburb. It is a charming heritage neighbourhood with affordable entry-level homes and good public facilities. We cannot allow something so valuable to be degraded and destroyed by bureaucratic inertia,” she said.