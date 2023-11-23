Khaya Mthethwa and Rorisang Thandekiso to host 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards

As anticipation grows for the 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards, award-winning artist Khanya Mthethwa and media personality Rorisang Thandekiso have been announced as hosts. Mthethwa, who has hosted the awards before, brings a plethora of experience to the ceremony.

In addition to being an accomplished artist and award-winning performer, he adds even more excitement to the occasion. Rorisang Thandekiso. Picture: Supplied On the other hand, singer, TV host and media personality Thandekiso exudes a youthful, lively energy on stage that many people love about her. With over 120 South African celebrities who have confirmed attendance for the awards, including Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and McDonald’s, they are expected to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

“As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage,” the province’s Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said. “As Gauteng, we would really love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.” Dressed in the most stylish garments, more than 300 gospel artists, producers, celebrities and members of the media will attend the gold carpet Crown Gospel Music Awards to be televised at FNB Stadium.

Mosupyoe stated: “As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage. As Gauteng, we would really love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.” Founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s music powerhouse, it recently announced this year’s nominees. With many artists celebrating their recognition, Tebs David has been announced as an artist with six nominations.

His single Makabongwe will compete for Best Gospel Song with Butho Vuthela's Ethembeni Bambelela, Ntokozo Ngongoma's Izindlela Zakhe, Nathi Sithole's Baba Mlondolozi and Jumbo Nyangiwe's Makabongwe Ujesu. The nominees include: Best Gospel Jazz Song:

Letia — Take It To The Lord Swazi — Holy Ghost Outpouring Clauds — I Won't Fear

Best Gospel Acapella: JTG Gospel Choir — Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye Reality 7 — Baba

Jehovah Praise Mass Choir — E Jesu Yithi Laba Gospel Singers — Tandaza Best Gospel Rap:

AB Central — Indoda Must Pray Vote and LG: Praying for Africa Milli the Shepherd — Restore My Soul

Best Community Outreach: Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele Mawelane

Letia Best Community Radio Station: Tambo FM — Buseka Nomandla

Siyathuthuka FM — Siphelele Ncebo Myeni Nqubeko Community Radio — Sbonelo Mbatha Imbokodo FM — Sizwe Manqele

Opulence Radio — Angel Poe Best Gospel TV Show: Amahubo — Urban Brew

Women with Purpose: One Gospel Imvuselelo — Dumisa Hello Mamoruti, Gospel Lifestyle TV

Zion Reloaded — 1KZN Umthombo — Soweto TV Best Gospel Album Producer:

3C Live Go Explo Tebs David

Bheka Mthethwa Best Gospel Newcomer: Sibusiso Nzima

Revelation Worship Muzi Zimu Soso Sonwabo Maholwane

Vuyile Mboniswa Ndumiso Zungu Clap and Tap:

True Faith Full Gospel Choir Full Gospel Holy Choir Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir Best Amazioni: Jehovah’s Praise Mass Choir

David, the King Bhekani King Mncube Best Gospel Itende:

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo — Uphakeme Kakhulu Jumbo — Makabongwe Jesu Sindiswa Maseka — Umoya Ka Jehova

Best Gospel Video: Bulelani Ndebele Sbu Banda

King D. Music Dr Excel Best Gospel Collaboration:

3C Live, featuring Khaya Mthethwa Swazi, featuring Putuma Tiso Dumi, featuring Lebo Sekgobela

Futhi Mhlongo, featuring Betusile Rofhiwa Manyanga, featuring Takie Ndou Ndumiso, featuring Thina Zungu

Best Gospel Live Recording: Gershow Ntimane Dumi Mkokstad