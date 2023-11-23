Independent Online
The Star
Thursday, November 23, 2023

Khaya Mthethwa and Rorisang Thandekiso to host 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards

AWARD-winning gospel musician Khaya Mthethwa.

Published 3h ago

Share

As anticipation grows for the 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards, award-winning artist Khanya Mthethwa and media personality Rorisang Thandekiso have been announced as hosts.

Mthethwa, who has hosted the awards before, brings a plethora of experience to the ceremony.

In addition to being an accomplished artist and award-winning performer, he adds even more excitement to the occasion.

Rorisang Thandekiso. Picture: Supplied

On the other hand, singer, TV host and media personality Thandekiso exudes a youthful, lively energy on stage that many people love about her.

With over 120 South African celebrities who have confirmed attendance for the awards, including Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and McDonald’s, they are expected to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

“As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage,” the province’s Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said.

“As Gauteng, we would really love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.”

Dressed in the most stylish garments, more than 300 gospel artists, producers, celebrities and members of the media will attend the gold carpet Crown Gospel Music Awards to be televised at FNB Stadium.

Founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s music powerhouse, it recently announced this year’s nominees.

With many artists celebrating their recognition, Tebs David has been announced as an artist with six nominations.

His single Makabongwe will compete for Best Gospel Song with Butho Vuthela's Ethembeni Bambelela, Ntokozo Ngongoma's Izindlela Zakhe, Nathi Sithole's Baba Mlondolozi and Jumbo Nyangiwe's Makabongwe Ujesu.

The nominees include:

Best Gospel Jazz Song:

Letia — Take It To The Lord

Swazi — Holy Ghost Outpouring

Clauds — I Won't Fear

Best Gospel Acapella:

JTG Gospel Choir — Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye

Reality 7 — Baba

Jehovah Praise Mass Choir — E Jesu

Yithi Laba Gospel Singers — Tandaza

Best Gospel Rap:

AB Central — Indoda Must Pray

Vote and LG: Praying for Africa

Milli the Shepherd — Restore My Soul

Best Community Outreach:

Godfrey Mahlangu

Amawele Mawelane

Letia

Best Community Radio Station:

Tambo FM — Buseka Nomandla

Siyathuthuka FM — Siphelele Ncebo Myeni

Nqubeko Community Radio — Sbonelo Mbatha

Imbokodo FM — Sizwe Manqele

Opulence Radio — Angel Poe

Best Gospel TV Show:

Amahubo — Urban Brew

Women with Purpose: One Gospel

Imvuselelo — Dumisa

Hello Mamoruti, Gospel Lifestyle TV

Zion Reloaded — 1KZN

Umthombo — Soweto TV

Best Gospel Album Producer:

3C Live

Go Explo

Tebs David

Bheka Mthethwa

Best Gospel Newcomer:

Sibusiso Nzima

Revelation Worship

Muzi Zimu

Soso Sonwabo Maholwane

Vuyile Mboniswa

Ndumiso Zungu

Clap and Tap:

True Faith Full Gospel Choir

Full Gospel Holy Choir

Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir

Best Amazioni:

Jehovah’s Praise Mass Choir

David, the King

Bhekani King Mncube

Best Gospel Itende:

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo — Uphakeme Kakhulu

Jumbo — Makabongwe Jesu

Sindiswa Maseka — Umoya Ka Jehova

Best Gospel Video:

Bulelani Ndebele

Sbu Banda

King D. Music

Dr Excel

Best Gospel Collaboration:

3C Live, featuring Khaya Mthethwa

Swazi, featuring Putuma Tiso

Dumi, featuring Lebo Sekgobela

Futhi Mhlongo, featuring Betusile

Rofhiwa Manyanga, featuring Takie Ndou

Ndumiso, featuring Thina Zungu

Best Gospel Live Recording:

Gershow Ntimane

Dumi Mkokstad

Tebs David

Boni Maleke

The awards ceremony will take place at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, and there will be several events leading up to the ceremony. Tickets are available through TicketPro and Spar.

Related Topics:

Department of Arts and CultureSouth AfricaJohannesburgMusicBeautifulNews