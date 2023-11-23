Khaya Mthethwa and Rorisang Thandekiso to host 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards

As anticipation grows for the 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards, award-winning artist Khanya Mthethwa and media personality Rorisang Thandekiso have been announced as hosts.
Mthethwa, who has hosted the awards before, brings a plethora of experience to the ceremony.
In addition to being an accomplished artist and award-winning performer, he adds even more excitement to the occasion.
On the other hand, singer, TV host and media personality Thandekiso exudes a youthful, lively energy on stage that many people love about her.
With over 120 South African celebrities who have confirmed attendance for the awards, including Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and McDonald’s, they are expected to keep the audience engaged and entertained.
“As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage,” the province’s Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said.
“As Gauteng, we would really love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.”
Dressed in the most stylish garments, more than 300 gospel artists, producers, celebrities and members of the media will attend the gold carpet Crown Gospel Music Awards to be televised at FNB Stadium.
Founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s music powerhouse, it recently announced this year’s nominees.
With many artists celebrating their recognition, Tebs David has been announced as an artist with six nominations.
His single Makabongwe will compete for Best Gospel Song with Butho Vuthela's Ethembeni Bambelela, Ntokozo Ngongoma's Izindlela Zakhe, Nathi Sithole's Baba Mlondolozi and Jumbo Nyangiwe's Makabongwe Ujesu.
The nominees include:
Best Gospel Jazz Song:
Letia — Take It To The Lord
Swazi — Holy Ghost Outpouring
Clauds — I Won't Fear
Best Gospel Acapella:
JTG Gospel Choir — Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye
Reality 7 — Baba
Jehovah Praise Mass Choir — E Jesu
Yithi Laba Gospel Singers — Tandaza
Best Gospel Rap:
AB Central — Indoda Must Pray
Vote and LG: Praying for Africa
Milli the Shepherd — Restore My Soul
Best Community Outreach:
Godfrey Mahlangu
Amawele Mawelane
Letia
Best Community Radio Station:
Tambo FM — Buseka Nomandla
Siyathuthuka FM — Siphelele Ncebo Myeni
Nqubeko Community Radio — Sbonelo Mbatha
Imbokodo FM — Sizwe Manqele
Opulence Radio — Angel Poe
Best Gospel TV Show:
Amahubo — Urban Brew
Women with Purpose: One Gospel
Imvuselelo — Dumisa
Hello Mamoruti, Gospel Lifestyle TV
Zion Reloaded — 1KZN
Umthombo — Soweto TV
Best Gospel Album Producer:
3C Live
Go Explo
Tebs David
Bheka Mthethwa
Best Gospel Newcomer:
Sibusiso Nzima
Revelation Worship
Muzi Zimu
Soso Sonwabo Maholwane
Vuyile Mboniswa
Ndumiso Zungu
Clap and Tap:
True Faith Full Gospel Choir
Full Gospel Holy Choir
Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
Spiritual Gospel Choir
Best Amazioni:
Jehovah’s Praise Mass Choir
David, the King
Bhekani King Mncube
Best Gospel Itende:
Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo — Uphakeme Kakhulu
Jumbo — Makabongwe Jesu
Sindiswa Maseka — Umoya Ka Jehova
Best Gospel Video:
Bulelani Ndebele
Sbu Banda
King D. Music
Dr Excel
Best Gospel Collaboration:
3C Live, featuring Khaya Mthethwa
Swazi, featuring Putuma Tiso
Dumi, featuring Lebo Sekgobela
Futhi Mhlongo, featuring Betusile
Rofhiwa Manyanga, featuring Takie Ndou
Ndumiso, featuring Thina Zungu
Best Gospel Live Recording:
Gershow Ntimane
Dumi Mkokstad
Tebs David
Boni Maleke
The awards ceremony will take place at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, and there will be several events leading up to the ceremony. Tickets are available through TicketPro and Spar.
The Star