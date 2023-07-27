Khumalo’s neighbour tells of third shot being heard after trio ran from scene

Johannesburg - A neighbour has testified that a third shot was heard in the Khumalo home after three men were seen running down the street. The State’s third witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was another neighbour who was reportedly sitting outside her home in a car on the night the soccer player was shot and killed at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo.

The neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete, testified after the brief cross-examination of another neighbour, Khaya Ngcatshe, which was concluded in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, earlier in the day. Mokete said she was sitting with a friend known as Yolanda, parked outside of her sister’s home, when they heard a gunshot in the vicinity, after which she saw a skinny man running down the street, heading towards the park. She said that after some time, she heard another shot, this time closer to the car, followed by another two men seen running in the same direction as the first, with one of the two having dreadlocks. She alleged that after a few seconds she heard a third gunshot, but no one else was seen running away.

At this point, Mokete alleged she saw Zandile Khumalo emerge from the home, screaming for her to call an ambulance. Mokete said she then ran with Khumalo to her sister’s home, and it was at that point that she explained to both of them that an incident had occurred at their home and Meyiwa had been shot. Afterwards, Khumalo reportedly went back to her home, and when Mokete was outside, she said she witnessed a lot of people outside the Khumalo home, with Meyiwa placed in his BMW X6.

She and her friend then decided to head to the nearby hospital, and they found Meyiwa still inside the vehicle being attended to by emergency personnel. After a few moments, she alleged that a doctor at the Botshelong Hospital called her in after indicating that she was a family friend, pulled her into the room where the soccer player was, and told her that he was dead. It was also around this time that she alleged that musician Chicco Twala returned a call made with her phone, and he arrived shortly after speaking with Kelly Khumalo.

While everyone was still in shock from the news of the player’s death, Mokete indicated that she and MaKhumalo went back to their home with the police to lead them to the scene of the incident. Proceedings were postponed to today, with advocate Sipho Ramosepele, the legal counsel for Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, continuing with the cross-examination of Mokete. The pair are on trial for the October 2014 murder of Meyiwa alongside Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.