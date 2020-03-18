Kidnapped East Rand infant found with suspect's husband

Johannesburg - Police have found the East Rand infant who was just 11 days old when she was kidnapped at an East Rand mall on February 2020. Koketso Mphenemene was found at a house in Etwatwa on Tuesday with the alleged kidnapper's husband. However, the alleged kidnapper was nowhere to be found. Koketso's mother, who had just given birth a few days earlier, met the kidnapper who identified herself as Katlego at Kempston Clinic in Benoni. Katlego befriended the new mother and allegedly said she would hook her up with someone who can give her a job.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they both exchanged numbers.

"Katlego then called her and said they should meet at Lakeside Mall.

"They met on a Saturday and after meeting, Katlego allegedly gave the mother money telling her to go buy food while they were still waiting with the person with a job. She also offered to hold the 11-day-old baby as the mother went to the shop."

Masondo said when the mother returned, Katlego was gone with her baby and she asked everyone nearby if they had seen them but to no avail.

Police were called but the suspect had vanished with the baby.

"A case was opened at Benoni and assigned to detective from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

"The dedication and thorough search by the investigating officer paid off when the child was found alive and healthy.

"The investigation led the police to a house in Emaphuphweni Section in Etwatwa where the child was found with the man who is alleged to be the spouse of the suspect. Belongings of the mother that were taken during kidnapping were also found.

"The child was positively identified by the biological mother.

Masondo said Katlego's husband was taken for questioning and later released and the baby was given to her mother after medical examination.

He said police are still looking for Katlego who was not at the house when police arrived and that anyone who might have information on her whereabouts contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mfolo on 082 822 7985 or call 08600 10111.

The Star