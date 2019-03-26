AKA poses with Spongebob at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that were held in Los Angeles at the weekend.

He calls himself the coolest dad in the world, and now AKA can add favourite South African star to his titles. The Fela in Versace hitmaker was awarded an orange blimp at the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the weekend.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, represented the country next to international artists and media personalities at the USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The awards are a chance for children to celebrate their favourites in pop culture, television, music, social media and movies.

“As a musician, young people are the core of my audience, they are the be-all and end-all of what we do. For me to be recognised by young people means that I’ve had a lot of success and to still be recognised in 2019 means I will have more success as the years go on.

“I have been in this industry for 10 years, and to be the Kids’ Choice says something about my career. It says something about what my music is doing,” said AKA at a media briefing before the awards were presented.

He said his role as a father to his daughter Kairo was to make sure children had a way of expressing themselves.

“That’s why Nickelodeon is so dope, because it gives them that platform. Thank you to the fans who voted and of course thank you to the kids. The kids are the most important thing we have right now in the planet because the kids are the future, the kids keep me relevant and the kids keep me on top of my game.”

AKA wasn’t the only African to represent the continent. Ghana’s reggae dance-hall star Stonebwoy took home the Favourite African Star award. The People Dey hitmaker, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, said he was grateful for the award.

“I feel so good and grateful for winning. Guess what? I couldn’t have done it without your votes, so thank you very much for voting for me.”

Hosted by music mogul DJ Khaled, the unpredictable and always messy awards show premiered on NickToons.

There was no shortage of slime and epic moments from this year’s show with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott from Disney’s Aladdin arriving on a magic carpet to DJ Khaled then surprising the audience by outboxing social media sensation Ryan of RyanToysReview.

And social media star David Dobrik, Chris Pratt, Josh Peck and Adam Sandler were soaked from head to toe in the famous slime.