Kimberley born reggae/dancehall musician bags yet another SAMA nod

Multi-award-winning reggae/dancehall musician Pepsin, born in the Northern Cape town of Kimberley, known as the City of Diamonds, is toasting to his recent SAMA nomination ahead of the #SAMA29 set for the city of Durban later this month. A real life diamond, Pepsin, derived from his original nickname “Papi”, says his stage name means “an object that inspires other objects to blossom or become better objects”. “I am an inspiring Vigour. The name just automatically changed from Papi to Pepsin. Don’t know how, don’t know when – I guess it’s just a natural reaction like the force of gravity,” Pepsin says of his monicker.

His nomination for the SAMA is due to his work on the Maximum Stylez Presents: Red Carpet Live, Vol 1 compilation, which was nominated in the category – Best Reggae Album. In the compilation, the rising star of SA reggae contributed a live rendition of his hit single “Reconciliation”. “I feel blessed. I am excited. I am on top of the world. I am happy that the South African Music Awards acknowledges and recognises my work, and it’s a clear sign that I have done well and continue to do so,” expresses Pepsin.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced that the South African Music Awards will add Reggae as a standalone category known as Best Reggae Album three years ago. Since then, there has been a steady stream of artists enlisting to be contenders and repeat contenders. Pepsin says this move has made it possible for dancehall and reggae artists to be recognised for their contribution to the South African music industry and can only inspire more artists to be the best versions of themselves. “Having Best Reggae Album as a standalone category at the SAMAs means growth for us as Reggae artists. It also means that the music industry in South Africa is opening up to Reggae music as one of the genres that contributes positively to the economy of the country.