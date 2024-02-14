Konka is a popular club and restaurant in South Africa known for its entertainment and luxurious atmosphere. However, the establishment has announced that it will be closing its doors in Soweto in May. The closure comes after only a few years of operation, during which the club has become a popular destination for A-list guests and expensive alcohol. The statement was made on social media, vowing to continue creating unique lifestyle and outdoor events.

“As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a great era and the journey that followed, Konka Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences have grown beyond our wildest dreams and it's all thanks to you.’ “With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto, Join us for “The Season Finale’’ at Konka Soweto from the 18th of February until May 2024. This isn’t goodbye rather, it marks the beginning of something special in the summer of 2024, Konka will open its new home, and until then we invite you to join us for a season of unforgettable experiences in Soweto. “We will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle & outdoor events, our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, NYE in Dubai, Cape Town in January and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa, follow our social media pages for a detailed schedule of our local & international events 2024.”

Over the years, the venue has been touted as an ‘experience’ and has hosted local entertainment personalities such as Black Coffee, DBN Gogo, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, and Pearl Thusi, among many others. Many more performers and DJs have been seen entertaining large crowds on the KONKA stage. The restaurant is well-known on social media for its costly bottles of premium booze, with some bottles retailing for more than R14 000. The cheapest bottle of champagne on the menu might cost almost R1 300.