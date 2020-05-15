Krugersdorp High sets up drive-thru data centre for parents to download study material for pupils

No data, no problem. That has been the attitude of a Gauteng school to parents who are struggling with high data costs but still want their children to continue with e-learning. Krugersdorp High School has set up a drive-thru data centre on its sports field. Parents can just drive up to the school, park their cars, connect to the school wi-fi and download study materials for their children. The school’s marketing manager, Lauren Jooste-Cootsee, said they realised that if they wanted the learners to be up to date with their studies, they had to assist parents with data. Jooste-Cootsee said: “We kicked off with the programme when schools were supposed to go back on the April 10. Before then, everything was done through WhatsApp, but now we have added Moodle and Microsoft Teams.”

Teachers record their lessons and learners can then download them and study independently. If they have any questions, they send them to a WhatsApp group set up for the specific subject for the teacher to respond.

“Schools are wanting to continue education in one way or another but data has been an issue. Our principal, Mr Ivan Bailey, sat down with the IT guys and asked how to help parents. We already had the wi-fi infrastructure so we just made it available to parents,” she said.

She said to follow the government’s health and safety guidelines, only a few cars are allowed on the property at a time.

“There can only be two people in the car and no one is allowed to leave their vehicle once on the property. Depending on the number of subjects, it takes about 30 minutes to download everything,” she said.

“Our parents are very appreciative of it. Just having this opportunity to make sure their child is not left behind is a big thing,” she said. Jooste-Cootsee said the school chose the option of pre-recorded lessons as it would be cheaper than live video lessons.

“The kids have been continuing their work and it has been quite positive,” she said.



While lessons are continuing, no tests or exams have been written yet.

“One of the grades have done their Afrikaans speeches where they recorded themselves and sent them to the teachers to mark over WhatsApp. That went very well. There has also been creative writing work that has been sent over WhatsApp as well,” Jooste-Cootsee said.