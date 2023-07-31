Krugersdorp multiple rape case unsolved one year later

Johannesburg - In July last year, eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas, while shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the national police reported that a crew of 22 people – 12 women and 10 men – were filming a music video when they were attacked by a group of armed men wearing blankets.

A year later, nothing has come of the incident that shocked the country, resulting in the multiple arrests of at least 80 people in connection with the matter after having rounded up at least more than 120 people in total. However, in October 2022, the victims learnt with shock that 14 suspects arrested in connection with the crime had been acquitted. The suspects were reportedly acquitted because neither the identity parade nor the DNA tests linked them to the crimes. The West Village area is known as an illegal mining hot spot and has been plagued by crime for years. This shocking incident triggered a massive public uproar and saw the police descend on the area in a series of raids over several days.

The case was also plagued by backlogs at the country’s forensic service laboratories after DNA sampling delayed the investigations aimed at linking the 14 alleged illegal miners to the rapes. The men and one minor are also facing charges of sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In a recent statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it withdrew these charges after DNA testing failed to link the suspects to the rape, leading to the charges being dropped against the 13 men and a minor. Also in October, the SAPS arrested another suspect said to have been in possession of property belonging to one of the victims.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that investigations in the matter continued, and that the pursuit of justice continued. “Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution. “Prosecution-guided investigations will continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this heinous crime,” she said.