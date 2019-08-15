File photo: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Pre-sentencing proceedings of the three people who carried out a spate of murders in Krugersdorp entered the fourth day on Thursday at the South Gauteng High Court. Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn, who formed part of a Satanic cult, have been convicted of 11 murders as well as crimes related to fraud, robbery, intimidation and racketeering.

The three formed part of a cult dubbed "Electus Per Deus" (Chosen by God) between 2012 and 2016.

Marcel, who is only 21-years-old, is believed to have been 14 when she and her accomplices went on their deadly spree.

Marcel's mother Marinda, who was also part of the cult, is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years.

On the other hand, Marcel's brother, Le Roux, entered into a plea bargain with the State and was sentenced to 35 years for seven murders. Ten years of his sentence was suspended on condition that he testify at the trial.

According to a psychologist who testified in court, Marcel only had a minor role in the gruesome crimes committed by the group.

Rosalind Macnab, who evaluated Marcel, believes that she can be rehabilitated and integrated back into society following her sentence.

News24 reported that Mcnab told the court that Marcel never lived a normal life and was manipulated and brainwashed into believing that the Electus Per Deus was God's way.

"She believed if she did not follow their way she would die, something she is still fearing," Macnab testified.

