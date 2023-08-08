Kunene is lauded for brilliance and range in ‘Shaka iLembe’

Johannesburg - Vusi Kunene’s debut on the popular drama series Shaka iLembe reminded viewers why he remains one of the great actors to grace South African screens. Kunene made an appearance as the king of the Tsonga Nation, a role that showcased his acting aptitude.

The award-winning actor is best known for his robust roles as Jack Mabaso in Generations and its continuation, Generations: The Legacy; Funani Zwide in House of Zwide; Bhekifa in Isibaya; and Jefferson Sibeko in Isidingo. He has been the centre of discourse since he made his debut on the popular and much-followed show. The actor was also lauded on social media for embodying versatility and brilliance on screen.

“When it comes to dialogue (and this is not even about the fact that he nailed xiTsonga), Vusi Kunene is supreme. He portrayed what I think is the most believable character in the series. The other actors are ‘acting their roles’ but he lives in the role he was given,” said SiyaBonga Moluli. “If anyone embodies versatility, it’s this man, Vusi Kunene. I didn’t know he could speak TshiTsonga like this,” @Aubreychibi shared. “Vusi Kunene’s appearance tonight was for flex in many ways. In the main, it celebrated his versa and legendary status as an actor,” @TcSithole commented.

Kunene joined the star-studded cast that includes the internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who portrays the role of Nandi; Senzo Radebe; Dawn Thandeka King; Sthandiwe Kgoroge; Sibonile Ngubane; Thembinkosi Mthembu; Khabonina Qhubeka; Wiseman Mncube; and Abdul Khoza, among many other talents. Shaka iLembe explores the world that shaped the famed African king and his journey to the throne. Pivotal to his story from a young boy to a globally recognised icon was his mother, Queen Nandi. The drama series has also seen Ntando Duma cause a stir on social media after her debut as Queen Bhibhi kaSompisi, the ninth wife to Shaka’s father Senzangakhona.

She took to social media to express her gratitude for the pouring love she has been receiving from viewers after her exciting debut on the show. “I’m so overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the love. Izandla zidlula ikhanda bantakwethu, NGIYABONGA! Inkosi ibe nani. lyobonana kwelizayo,” said Duma. Mbatha also received a nod from viewers.