Kwaito legend to take his fans through his golden days in new documentary

Legendary Kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is counting a few days to the release of his documentary ’Umdlwembe’, which will unpack his iconic songs and their unheard stories. Dlamini brought a wave of excitement to his fans after announcing the release of the documentary about his debut album, Umdlwembe.

The documentary will premiere on 20 August, charting his life through his golden days. The Ulwandle hitmaker took to his Twitter account to announce the news, that were met with excitement. “Only a few days to go, break down some of my most iconic songs, and share some never-heard-before stories about them,” said Zola 7 on social media

“Guluva Nation, I am excited to announce the documentary about my debut album uMdwembe. I share some never-heard-before stories and how they came about. Don't miss this one tsotsi yami, hola 7!” “Sunday 20th August at 6 pm on SABC 1 #namanje” “#Zola7 #Umdlwembe #CertifiedClassics.”

Broadcaster SABC1 also shared the details in their platforms, “Maziphelele zingu 7: ”This weekend, we're taking you back to the golden days of Kwaito with the man that is dubbed the Michael Jackson of Kwaito @Officialzola7. Catch Certified Classics, Sunday at 18:00. #SABC1SiON,” Media mogul Bonang Matheba threw her support behind the project, revealing on social media that she will watch the documentary. Dlamini has made a spirited comeback after it was reported that his health issues.