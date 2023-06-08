Kwaito star and Manyi to join red berets in Parliament

Johannesburg - The EFF has been hailed as the only political party that takes artists seriously. This is as news emerged that kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa has been unveiled as one of 13 new members of Parliament who will be representing the red berets soon.

On Monday, Mthethwa and former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi became the two prominent EFF members destined for the National Assembly after they were confirmed for a swearing-in ceremony. On social media, the party was described as a progressive and inclusive political party, not afraid to accommodate artists in leadership roles. Mthethwa has become the third entertainer after actor Fana Mokoena and musician Ringo Madlingozi to represent the party in Parliament.

However, while many congratulated Mthethwa, critics slammed Manyi’s inclusion as opportunistic, as Manyi only joined the party over a month ago, after resigning from ATM. Some accused the party of “parachuting” him to the higher structures while he had not proven himself on the ground. The two are among at least 13 new party members who will be representing the EFF in Parliament after the party submitted the reviewed candidate list to Parliament on Monday.

Mthethwa dumped the ANC for the EFF in 2022 and went on to fight for the rights of artists at the offices of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation in Johannesburg, demanding royalties for artists. He said the EFF was the only party that showed sympathy for the artists’ struggles. The list also includes former EFF Student Command president Mandla Shikwambana, EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF Mpumalanga provincial chairperson and member of the provincial legislature Collen Sedibe, Botswe Matshidiso Mathews, as well as Shadrack Lapologang Tlhaole. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika yesterday, Manyi said he welcomed the choice made by the EFF, even though he did not pursue personal glory when he joined the party.