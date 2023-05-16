KwaZulu-Natal police slam unfounded reports about AKA’s murder investigations

Johannesburg - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have blasted new reports of unfounded allegations regarding ongoing investigations into the murder of renowned South African rapper Kiernan ‘’AKA’’ Forbes and Tebello ‘’Tibz’’ Motsoane. This follows circulating reports that a gun linked to the fatal shooting of Forbes and Motsoane had been found.

‘’Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon.’’ ‘’This insensitive, unethical, and inconsiderate reporting has the great potential of arming the persons of interest with ammunition to further complicate the police's progress into the matter.’’ ‘’Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endanger their lives.’’

Police are also making another appeal to members of the media to respect the process of the investigation and refrain from publishing unfounded allegations and speculations. They also revealed that they are making good progress in the investigation, and when the time is right, the public will be informed accordingly. "Journalists are also advised against formulating uncorroborated allegations for the sole reason of triggering a reaction or soliciting commentary from the police. The zeal to break the story should never surpass the responsibility to report truthfully and ethically."

Forbes was gunned down outside the Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban in the presence of his friends, and the pressure to find those responsible for his death has shown no signs of abating. In an interview, his mother, Lynn Forbes, revealed that she is patient with the police as investigations continue into his death. She further revealed that she is receiving regular updates on the investigations.