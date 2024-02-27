KZN government investigates ANC manifesto bus crash

KwaZulu-Natal provincial MEC for Transport Sipho Hlomuka has launched an investigation into the deadly bus crash which claimed the lives of nine ANC supporters who were travelling from this weekend’s ANC election manifesto launch in Durban. It has been reported that the bus, which was carrying at least 70 ANC supporters, happened in the early hours of Sunday morning following an ANC event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

On Monday, the provincial government confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a bus crash which claimed the lives of nine people and left 11 other passengers injured as they were returning home to Mpumalanga after the ANC election manifesto launch. Media reports have indicated that the bus accident happened in Paulpietersburg under the eDumbe Local Municipality in Zululand on Sunday. Hlomuka said law enforcement agencies were still gathering information on the real cause of the crash.

On Monday, the ANC deployed its deputy provincial chairperson and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and other party officials from both KZN and Mpumalanga to visit the families of the victims. Simelane paid a personal visit to some of the surviving victims. The death toll was subsequently revised to eight fatalities, with the provincial Health Department indicating that the four hospitalised patients were recovering well.

It was further reported that the post-mortem for the eight deceased would be concluded on Monday evening. “The law enforcement team on the scene has so far confirmed nine fatalities. However, they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene. “Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being more critical (and) they have all been taken to a local hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and experts will be deployed to assist with the forensic investigation,” Hlomuka said.