KZN residents reject ANC yet again, opting instead for the IFP

The ANC continues to bleed support in every by-election it contests in KwaZulu-Natal. This was as the party lost all three by-elections in Newcastle, in northern KwaZulu-Natal to Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday.

The latter has since had its hands tightly gripped on the municipality it snatched from the governing party in November 2021. The ruling ANC lost despite the fierce campaign it launched to reclaim the wards it lost after its councillors resigned. Reacting to the news on Thursday, the IFP thanked its supporters in Newcastle for their continued belief in the organisation, saying that it would continue delivering the much-needed services to the people in the area.

“Thank you, Newcastle, for trusting us with your vote. We are here to serve you and promise not to let you down. The road to 29 May 2024 is looking very good to us,” the party said. The party was now the largest party in Newcastle. The new seat allocation is as follows: IFP 22 (19); ANC 18 (21); EFF 8; Team Sugar 7; DA 5; Action SA 3; FF+ 1; NFP 1; PA 1; ATM 1. The ruling coalition has 38 of the 67 seats now. The IFP has won four consecutive seats off the ANC in Newcastle in 2024.

IFP takes these wards off the ANC. W12 (Blaauwbosch); Newcastle. IFP 61% (23% PR) ANC 24% (31% PR); Team Sugar 8% (12% PR) Ind-Molakeng 4% EFF 3% (14% PR) APEMO <1% (<1% PR) TRUTH <1%. Poll: 52% (49%). MK not on ballot. IFP defeats ANC by a landslide. IFP takes votes from ANC, EFF and Team Sugar. The ANC was not the only party that was shot down in flames by the IFP. The EFF also lost in the by-elections. According to reports, the party had spent more than R3 million for campaigning in the three by-elections that were contested in the Newcastle.

The party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, was deployed in the province to garner support for the fighters. Shivambu held multiple rallies in Newcastle and also embarked on door-to-door campaigns. The part had previously received between 14% and 16% received, as compared to a shockingly low 3% the got in previous by elections.