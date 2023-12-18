KZN’s Team Ntencane win the electrifying ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ season 4 finale

“Clash of the Choirs South Africa” ended on a high note after team KwaZulu-Natal, led by Ntencane, was proclaimed season 4 winners, bringing home a R1-million grand prize. After months of keeping viewers gripped with spirited music, creative new renditions of familiar songs and touching behind-the-scenes stories, the team reminded South Africa about the great talent there is.

The winning team faced off with Team Vusi Nova, who had an impressive run in the competition after being eliminated earlier in the season, only to later make a dramatic comeback all the way to the finale. Well-known media personality Bontle Modiselle and DJ Sabby were at the helm as hosts, kicking off on a stellar note with a medley where both the KZN and Western Cape choirs backed judges Dr Tumi, Buhlebendalo Mda and Zwai Bala as they performed their own tracks. Team Ntencane had a season that saw them breathe new creativity and life into various genres, from hip hop, mbaqanga and gospel to R&B, pop and kwaito.

For their final performance, they paid tribute to the Zulu kingdom, later closing with an uplifting gospel medley. Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the win reminded many people of the artists’ impressive creativity. "We would like to congratulate Team Ntencane and KwaZulu-Natal on this win. They – along with every choir and choirmaster who took part in this season – reminded us of the impressive creativity our artists possess. It was a pleasure to watch them perform incredible renditions of local songs every week.

“It’s been an exciting season of ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’, one that allowed us to show the depth and breadth of raw, true talent we have throughout the country, ready to shine onstage given the opportunity. We hope some new musical careers are able to bloom going forward.” Unlike earlier phases of the competition, the final “Clash of the Choirs SA” winner was determined by fan voting. In addition, the winning choir will receive an R250 000 donation to a charity of their choice.