Johannesburg - Operations at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital have this afternoon come to a standstill because of a labour protest.

Workers at the hospital have for the second time this week blocked entrances to the facility demanding bonus and overtime payments.

Workers barricaded the hospital yard with stones and burning tires at the entrance, chanting. They overturned dustbins inside and outside the hospital, leaving rubbish everywhere.

Hospital spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu confirmed that said:” Operations at the hospital have been disrupted. We are encouraging people who don’t have emergencies to go to their local clinics.”

Mvumvu said patients and some of their doctors have been sent to the Helen Joseph Hospital to assist with operations there.

Garbage has been strewn on hospital corridors and in the lifts.

This is the second shutdown at the hospital this month. Earlier this month workers were in running battles with the police during protests over overtime payments. Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has previously promised the monies will be paid.

It is the second Gauteng Hospital to go on strike following Leratong on Wednesday.

