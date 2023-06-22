Lady Zamar gives women advice on relationship standards

Johannesburg - Popular music sensation Lady Zamar took her time to write a lengthy post on social media, highlighting that women need to keep their standards high in relationships. Advising women, Yamikani Janet Banda, fondly known as Lady Zamar, says they should date and marry as men do, but ensure to keep their standards high and avoid listening to comments that they will never find ideal partners.

She took to Twitter to share her sentiments and said: “Men date according to how they see themselves. This is why they hardly ever settle for just any woman who loves them, no matter how sexy or beautiful. However, women tend to settle and date lower than they see themselves, usually deciding to get married to men who love them and treat them well even though that man is below their standards in many important and significant ways. “Thus, when a man cheats who is substandard, it’s so much more insulting and hurtful, and a lot of women will stay in such relationships because by being with that below-average man, they tend to lose sight of their true sense of self, worth and value, be it social or otherwise. The weird thing is that women subconsciously start feeling like they look like their boyfriends or husbands because of the sexual element of dating or marriage),” said Zamar. “My advice to women is to date and marry as men do. Keep your standards high and don’t listen when people (other men vying for a chance with you) tell you that you’ll never find someone like that because, trust me, you will! and as easily as they do.”

The Collide hitmaker, who accused Sjava of raping her in a hotel in 2019, received mixed reactions on social media. Despite the case being later thrown out by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020, she constantly faces criticism in most of her posts. In 2020, IOL reported Lady Zamar’s explanation of what happened on the day of the incident.

“That morning, we were making out. It’s just kissing. He had invited me to his hotel room. And while this is happening, suddenly this person starts taking off my clothes. And he raped me. I couldn’t fight because I was in stitches.” Sjava also released a video in which he clarified that he was not a rapist. “I am not a rapist. I have for years been advocating against abuse of any kind, in any shape or form, be it of women or children, or even alcohol abuse,” said Sjava.