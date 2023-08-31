Lamola tables NPA Amendment Bill to tackle high level corruption

According to the department, the bill was approved subject to a technical amendment for other ad hoc investigative directorates in the future, in line with the Cabinet’s direction.

Johannesburg - The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has tabled the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill in Parliament after receiving approval from the Cabinet on August 14.

“President Ramaphosa’s pronouncement in the State of the Nation Address will be realised once the Parliament passes the amendment, making the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption a permanent feature of our anti-corruption law-enforcement efforts. This move is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission,” said the department.

The department said that the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption investigates corruption-related crimes uncovered by the commission and the commissions of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and Public Investment Corporation.

“Overall, this bill is a crucial step in strengthening South Africa’s anti-corruption efforts and ensuring that those who engage in corrupt practices are held accountable for their actions,” added the department.