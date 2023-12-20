Langa Mavuso humbled to be a supporting act for the American musician Lalah Hathaway

Langa Mavuso, an award-winning musician, expresses his appreciation for being the opening act for American singer Lalah Hathaway’s “An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway”’ four-concert tour presented by Liberty. Mavuso is known for his stellar performances, from serenading dignitaries at significant ceremonies to his own sold-out national tours and concerts.

The musician remarked that he is humbled by this opportunity and exceptionally honoured to grace the stage before the great Hathaway. “I have always admired Miss Hathaway’s incredible talents. To open her South African concerts is beyond any dream I could ever have imagined,” said Mavuso. Mavuso is a classically educated musician whose extraordinary talent spotlights his urban soul style.

This vocalist broadens the definition of R&B/Afro-Soul by reinventing the genre with a diverse range of soundscapes. Liminal Sketches, his 2016 EP, was a powerful entry to the business. Langa, his debut album, was nominated for 'Best R&B/Soul Album' at the 2020 South African Music Awards.

Hathaway, a vocalist who is in high demand as a collaborator to some of today's biggest hitmakers, is also a master of many genres and has shared Grammy-winning records with artists such as Beyoncé (the only two female artists to have ever won in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category three times). “Our local musicians are world-class, and on par with the best around the globe. The addition of Langa Mavuso to the line-up will only elevate the musical richness of the experience and ensure the nights are unforgettable. In our continued commitment to being 'in it’ with South Africans, even during their moments of pure joy, we're proud to have created these intimate musical experiences where both local and international artists can share the stage and captivate audiences with their remarkable melodies,” says Marees Bostander, Head - Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty. “Audiences are in for an evening of unsurpassed musical bliss featuring young South African talent and the international music royalty status of Lalah Hathaway,” says SA promoter, Tony Feldman of Showtime Management, who added: “We are proud to start the new year partnering with Liberty for the second time as part of the Liberty presents “An Intimate Evening” concert series. As we kick off the Showtime 2024 calendar with this exciting concert tour we look forward to a year of thrilling and new entertainment engagements.”