Johannesburg - Trains running between Randfontein to Johannesburg were suspended on Thursday morning following a deadly crash that left a person dead and a few others injured.
The crash occurred after just before 10pm on Wednesday when two trains collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg.
Several carriages of the trains derailed following the impact.
Prasa's Nana Zenani said Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station.
"The Premier Classe passenger train departed Cape Town on Tuesday with 36 passengers. Five passengers disembarked in Kimberley leaving 31 passengers on board," she said, adding that there were 14 staff members.