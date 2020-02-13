Late night Joburg train crash leaves man dead, route suspended









One person was killed and a few others injured when trains collided in Horizon, west of Joburg. Picture: Netcare911 Johannesburg - Trains running between Randfontein to Johannesburg were suspended on Thursday morning following a deadly crash that left a person dead and a few others injured. The crash occurred after just before 10pm on Wednesday when two trains collided on the tracks near Bonny Doone Road in Horizon View, west of Johannesburg. Several carriages of the trains derailed following the impact. Prasa's Nana Zenani said Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station. "The Premier Classe passenger train departed Cape Town on Tuesday with 36 passengers. Five passengers disembarked in Kimberley leaving 31 passengers on board," she said, adding that there were 14 staff members.

ER24's Russel Meiring said when they and other other paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a man and an elderly woman lying trapped inside the carriage of the passenger train.

He said they assessed them and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done by paramedics. The elderly woman was assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

Meiring said they worked for over two hours to free the entrapped woman from the train.

"Once freed, paramedics treated the woman and provided her with several advanced life support interventions before she was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care.

Approximately 30 other patients were tended to on the scene by numerous services. Three patients were initially transported to hospital whilst the remaining patients declined transportation," he said.

Zenani said alternative transport was been arranged for the rest of passengers to their various destinations. She also said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the accident.

"Main Line Passenger Services management wishes to express our heartfelt apologies to the guests and staff. All necessary measures will be put in place to provide full support to the guests and staff involved in the accident," Zenani said.

The Star