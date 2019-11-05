Leading fertility and adoption experts coming to SA









In Vitro Fertilisation has helped people in Africa and around the world to have families. Picture: Shutterstock Couples struggling to have children may find relief at the fertility show coming to South Africa early next year. The Fertility Show Africa (FSA) will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in March. It will give attendees the opportunity to chat face-to-face with a wide range of leading fertility and adoption experts. Egg donor expert Tertia Albertyn, who underwent nine in vitro vertilisation (IVF) treatments before giving birth to twins, will be part of the show to share her journey. According to the FSA, it’s estimated that infertility in Africa affects one in six couples, which means that in Southern Africa alone there are eight million people who struggle to have children. Albertyn said she started family planning immediately after getting married to her husband at age 30 and they tried the natural way until she realised that there might be an issue.

“I went to a gynae and she said everything looked fine. That whole waiting wasn’t working out for me and so I went to a fertility specialist and we started on intrauterine insemination, three rounds, and it didn’t work,” she said.

Cape Town-based Albertyn added that they said she had to try IVF as the next option and it did not work at first try, and she was devastated but kept going. She said she became scared and angry.

The Nurture co-founder said she had a couple of miscarriages before she fell pregnant with twins.

The mother of three said it did not take her long for her to try again. She did so after three months, because she was more scared of never having children.

“People say I’m brave, but actually I was driven by fear,” she explained.

Albertyn said she did not want to spend her life being sad. She fell pregnant again with twins, a boy and a girl, who are now 14, and she also has a 10-year-old.

“I had a happy ending to my story,” she said.

Albertyn said one of the common misconceptions recipients had about egg donation was that they felt it was not their baby.

“It is 100% your baby. When you start feeling the baby moving in your tummy, DNA is the last thing on your mind,” she said.