The Fertility Show Africa (FSA) will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in March. It will give attendees the opportunity to chat face-to-face with a wide range of leading fertility and adoption experts.
Egg donor expert Tertia Albertyn, who underwent nine in vitro vertilisation (IVF) treatments before giving birth to twins, will be part of the show to share her journey.
According to the FSA, it’s estimated that infertility in Africa affects one in six couples, which means that in Southern Africa alone there are eight million people who struggle to have children.
Albertyn said she started family planning immediately after getting married to her husband at age 30 and they tried the natural way until she realised that there might be an issue.