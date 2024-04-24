The Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, has commemorated Schools Democracy Week this Monday at Pace School of Specialisation in Jabulani, Soweto. The event is an annual programme assembled by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) together with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and provincial education departments (PEDs) informing learners to be active in democracy, and be activists of change in the country during the month of freedom.

Motshekga stressed the importance of voting as citizens of a democratic country. “It is very important to vote, especially for us as a country during this year's elections. It is every individual’s responsibility to exercise their right by voting, and place the government you want, so it can deliver its promises to you,” she said. Chiloane concurred with the minister, where he advocated for registration of voting to be made compulsory by the age of 16. “Voting should be made compulsory, including registering learners to vote. When learners reach a certain age, 16, they must be registered; whether they decide to vote, or not. Compulsory registry, will be time and financially effective for the IEC, because it will not spend huge amounts of money and time, marketing and building awareness on registering to vote,” he added. Later, during the event, the learners of Pace School of Specialisation demonstrated the voting process of the upcoming national elections.

In addition, the Schools Democracy Education Programme commenced on April 17 at Alexandra High School, in Johannesburg, to promote civic and democracy education upon learners. Mosthekga also explained the importance of voting, saying: “Voting is both a privilege and a right, as well as a way to hold the government accountable. In addition, it is an opportunity for the youth as future leaders, to ensure that the South Africa they would like to see is shaped through democratic participation.” Chiloane told learners that democracy was achieved at a high cost and that voting is a way of defending the heart and soul of democracy, especially in the duration of the 30 years of freedom and democracy the country has experienced.