Katlehong residents march amid continued threats of looting of foreign nationals’ shops. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Four learners from a primary school in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, had to be treated for injuries and then rushed to hospital after they were trampled as parents feared that they'd be attacked by retaliating foreigners. Earlier in the day a false WhatsApp message that Somalis were kidnapping children from schools in Katlehong went viral. This sent parents rushing to collect their children from various schools in Ekurhuleni.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst confirmed the incident which affected learners aged between seven and nine years old.

“Reports from the scene indicate that four children sustained minor injuries when they were trampled at school. It was alleged that a stampede occurred while parents were trying to collect their children. All the patients were treated on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” said Herbst.

When The Star arrived in the area hundreds of angry residents armed with sticks and baseball bats tore through the streets of Katlehong and Thokoza.

Bandile Dumezweni, who walked out of Nqubela Primary School carrying his sister on his back, said he was terrified on hearing of what was happening.

“I was called from home and told that foreign nationals were taking children from schools. When I arrived there were scenes of chaos, kids everywhere, parents running around looking for their children. It was bad,” he said.

Streets were packed with panicking parents, frantically searching for their children in various schools.

As residents moved into Thokoza, SAPS and metro police officers fired rubber bullets at residents who were threatening to loot shops. Some were seen attempting to burn a truck.

Despite the Gauteng Department of Education’s appeal to parents not to panic over this week's riots, they remained fearful for the safety of their children going to school.

Some schools, including Rosebank Primary, have asked parents to collect their children earlier than usual for safety reasons. “If you need to collect your children due to safety reasons do so now. Please collect your children from their classroom. Transport children will be leaving now at 12.30,” read a message sent to parents at noon yesterday.

Some parents expressed their concerns over the riots and had to stop their children from going to school.

Nzamba Juho, a Congolese parent of two, said his children didn't feel safe going to school. “They fear for their lives because anything can happen at any time. As a parent I also worry when they leave the house because I don't know if they will arrive in school safe and come back home safe. It’s not nice what’s happening,” said Juho.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed to parents to remain calm.

“We believe that with the ongoing criminal activities, our schools are a safer and more conducive environment for learners than running amok in the streets,” he said

Amid the chaos in Gauteng and the retaliatory attacks on South African shops in Nigeria this week, some musicians from Nigeria took to Twitter to express their disgust while others went as far saying they would snub gigs from South Africa. Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage tweeted that she would not perform at this year's DStv Delicious Festival at Kyalami this month. “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in South Africa. This is sick.

"For this reason, I will not be performing at the DStv Delicious Festival on September 21. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” read her tweet yesterday.

On Tuesday, Burna Boy, another Nigeria star, wrote: “After watching the killing of my people in South Africa in the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. F***k all that! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans.”

He added that he would never set foot in the country again.

South African rapper AKA tried to douse the fire by saying that xenophobia was not in the best interest of both countries and their artists who normally featured in each other's songs.

The long-term effects of xenophobia were also echoed by Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa Kabiru Bala, who broke his silence in an interview with Independent Media yesterday. He spoke as Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was expected to touch down in South Africa today to attend the Africa World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa being held in Cape Town.

Bala emphasised that South Africa and Nigeria cannot afford to allow xenophobia to affect the relations between the two countries, particularly when the WEF was supposed to be discussing greater levels of trade and integration on the African continent.

“The GDP of South Africa and Nigeria together is probably 50% of the GDP of the whole continent.”

Bala pointed out that the South African government had launched its National Action Plan against racism, discrimination and xenophobic-related crimes this year. “That was a step towards finding a solution, but if the government admits is has a National Action Plan, then why the obfuscation on xenophobia?,” Bala asked.

Bala also lamented the fact that the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Nigeria had not been held since 2013.