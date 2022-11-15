Lefahla Lentata has received justice while in her grave, as boyfriend gets life sentence for her rape and murder

Johannesburg - Justice has prevailed for Lefahla Lentata after the Botshabelo Regional Court in the Free State on Tuesday sentenced her boyfriend, Thembekile Mqosana, 44, to life imprisonment for her rape and murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magistrate Motshidisi Khuduga sentenced Mqosana to life for murder, 10 years for rape and three years for defeating the ends of justice. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said on December 1, 2019, 32-year-old Lentata visited Mqosana, who was sitting and drinking with his friends. An argument ensued between the two and he assaulted her in front of his friends, before pulling her into the house. That was the last time Lentata was seen alive.

“Her body was found dumped in the street three days later. One of the neighbours told the court that he saw Mqosana carrying what looked like a human body and dumping it in the street. The police also found blood stains on the floor and on the bed in Mqosana’s house,” Shuping said. He said in court, Mqosana’s defence was one of bare denial as he even disputed the blood stains found in his house, claiming that it was make-up and forensics had mistaken it for blood. In aggravation, State Prosecutor Patrick Koloane presented a victim impact statement provided by Lentata’s mother, Melissa Mphulanyane. She said that the death of her daughter has affected the family negatively because she has a young daughter who must now be taken care of by the family.

Story continues below Advertisement

Koloane requested the court to impose harsh punishment on the accused, as he failed to show any remorse because he denied being involved in the murder even after he was presented with DNA evidence implicating him. “The accused is not remorseful because he still denies being involved even after he was presented with overwhelming evidence. Murder in Botshabelo, especially domestic -elated murders, have become prevalent and the court must send a message to the public that they will not be tolerated by imposing the minimum sentence as prescribed by law, on the accused,” said Koloane. Magistrate Khuduga concurred with the prosecutor and sentenced Mqosana to an effective life imprisonment as she ordered the sentences to run concurrently.