Legal practitioner in court for allegedly burning his girlfriend in a car

Johannesburg - A 30-year-old legal practitioner, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on allegations of murdering his girlfriend and burning her inside a vehicle in March this year. NPA spokesperson for the Gauteng Local Division, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Mpisi was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on July 28, following a warrant that was issued on July 19.

"The allegations emanate from a case that was investigated by the SAPS in relation to the discovery of the remains of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, 27, inside her burnt vehicle. "SAPS received a call about a burning car in Midrand, and on arrival, they found human remains on the front seat of the vehicle. The remains were later confirmed to be those of Rabalao," said Mjonondwane. Yesterday, Mpisi’s matter sent tongues waggling on social media after it was discovered that the alleged murderer took to social media to express his devastation at the death of the mother of his three-year-old son about four months prior to the issuing of his warrant of arrest.

"Rest in peace, my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise Beanie ungekho?... I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together; nothing can ever take that away," Mpisi posted on Facebook on March 23. "To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated, and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated." He remains in custody and will be back in court on August 7 for a possible bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria High Court convicted Christhappy Foster Maluleke, 41, from Saulsville, for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana. According to the NPA, on November 22, 2021, in the early hours of the morning, Maluleke and his wife had an argument that led to a physical fight at their place of residence in Atteridgeville. "During their fight, the deceased succumbed to her injuries on the scene, and when Maluleke realised that his wife had died, he laid her on the bed, covered her body with a blanket, and fled the scene. On the same day, he called the police and informed them about what had happened," said the NPA.