Legendary Kwaito star and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala passes away

Johannesburg - The entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of the legendary kwaito star Tokollo Tshabalala, affectionately known as Magesh. Magesh, 45, was part of the popular Kwaito music group TKZee alongside renowned music artists Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala.

His family confirmed the sad news in a statement shared across social media platforms revealing that he passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. “ It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala. Magesh as he was affectionately known passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure. The family requests for privacy during this difficult period,” the statement said. Magesh had solidly built his name in the music industry through his song-writing and rapping skills. He was the son of the former soccer player, coach and administrator Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala.

When the news broke, The Orlando Pirates family sent their condolences to the Tshabalala family. “@orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala. Tokollo. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family.” The Tshabalala family the details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course.

