Lesotho not prepared to compromise values for Zodwa Wabantu’s half-naked performances

Popular exotic dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, has been denied entry to Lesotho as her conduct violates their Christian values. This was said by that country’s Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police, Lebona Lephema, ahead of an event scheduled to take place this weekend.

The event has been cancelled following outcry from spiritual leaders about her conduct. Zodwa “Zodwa Wabantu” Libram, is known for her half-dressed stage appearances, and in some cases she has been seen stripping her clothes in public. In a statement that has been shared on social media, Lephema explains their values and why the dancer is not permitted in the country.

“Please be advised that the South African lady known as, Zodwa Wabantu, whom you have invited to Lesotho, will be denied entry into the country. “Zodwa Wabantu is known to perform without wearing anything decent in public, the conduct which amounts to public indecency. “In terms of our Panel Code Act 2010, Section 56 thereof, a person who creates or takes steps in any indecent spectacle or performance, or who does in public or private any indecent act which is calculated to offend any reasonable member of the public, commits a crime. We are not prepared to wait until a crime is committed. Apart from the fact that our Penal Code criminalises public indecency, Lesotho is a Christian Nation that jealously guards and/or cherishes its Christian values, and as a Christian Nation, we are not prepared to compromise our Christian values.

“It is for those reasons that Miss, Zodwa Wabantu, will not be permitted to enter the country.” In a recent video shared online, that sparked controversy about African spirituality and sangomas, the dancer was seen half-naked while some of her fans are skimming parts of her body. She received a hail of criticism after her disclosure of being a sangoma.