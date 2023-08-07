Lesotho's ban on Zodwa shines light on Christian values

Johannesburg - Popular exotic dancer and performer Zodwa Wabantu has been a hot topic since she was denied entry to Lesotho owing to her half-naked performances. The decision came after an outcry from spiritual leaders who explained that her indecent performances violated their Christian values.

This has also sparked debate about values, with many hailing the country for not compromising its values. ATM Leader Vuyo Zungula is among those who commented on the statement shared by the country’s Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema, on social media. “Our problem in South Africa is a government that doesn’t advance the interests of citizens. If Lesotho can deny Zodwa entering Lesotho citing Christian values, why is SA allowing illegal miners from Lesotho to enter SA and rape, kill and cause destruction to our infrastructure?” said Zungula.

A social media user who shared his sentiments highlighted that the country had barred its Christian values, hence immoral things were embraced. “The Mountain Kingdom doesn’t want to lose morals like us in SA. We barred Christian values. Hence, you see why we embrace such immoral things to happen. As a party, its supporters are Christians, and you are supposed to take this as an example and move with it. We have nyaope,” said @Moroom1. Melikhaya (Tshangisa, Zulu) Pantsi also commented: “The status will not change until SA government policies and foreign policy have ATM and PA-infused intent on patriotism; every country around SA loves, protects and puts their citizens first, yet here it’s free for all.”

The statement shared explained why Libram was barred from entering the country. “Please be advised that the South African lady known as Zodwa Wabantu, whom you have invited to Lesotho, will be denied entry into the country. Zodwa is known to perform without wearing anything decent in public, conduct that amounts to public indecency. “In terms of our Panel Code Act 2010, Section 56 thereof, a person who creates or takes steps in any indecent spectacle or performance, or who does in public or private any indecent act that is calculated to offend any reasonable member of the public, commits a crime. We are not prepared to wait until a crime is committed.

“Apart from the fact that our Penal Code criminalises public indecency, Lesotho is a Christian Nation that jealously guards and/or cherishes its Christian values, and as a Christian nation, we are not prepared to compromise our Christian values. It is for those reasons that Miss Zodwa Wabantu will not be permitted to enter the country.” This is not the first case in which Wabantu has been denied entry into a country as a result of her explicit dance videos online. Last year, she was banned from performing at an amapiano festival in Blantyre, Malawi, by the Malawian Tourism, Culture, and Wildlife Department censorship board after a review of her dance videos.

Renowned media personality Somizi Mhlongo also adds to the list of celebrities whose visits have been restricted because of their sexual orientation. Mhlongo was scheduled for a visit to Zimbabwe following an invitation by Gava Restaurant, a prime eatery in Harare, before the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) wrote to the president's office and other ministries, including tourism and foreign affairs, saying "Zimbabwe does not tolerate homosexuality." The list includes global stars such as Akon, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez, among many other celebrities whose conduct was not permitted in some countries.