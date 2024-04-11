Lesufi and Mazibuko launch drive to recruit more than 2 000 military veterans as traffic wardens amid financial difficulties

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko on Wednesday gathered alongside more than 2 000 military veterans who will be trained as the latest cohort of traffic wardens.

“We are proud that we’ve taken 2 500 military veterans out of unemployment. Today, 10th April, as we honour Chris Hani, we reaffirm our resolve to take care of our freedom fighters. Less talk, more work,” the premier said during the drive in Soweto. According to Lesufi, the newly recruited veterans will supplement the work of law enforcement agencies within the province in a bid to bring an end to crime. “The veterans will supplement the work of law enforcement agencies across Gauteng to eliminate crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism in communities. They will act as force multipliers, ensuring the safety of residents,” he said.

The latest recruitment drive comes as the province has been accused of cheating some of its recently recruited young people amid accusations that the province does not have money to fund its jobs programmes. This is as media reports accused the provincial government of failing to pay more than 300 beneficiaries since February. Spearheaded by Lesufi since 2023, the Nasi iSpani project was launched to provide job opportunities to people under the age of 35 in Gauteng.

Over the months, opposition parties have slammed the project for exploiting Gauteng youth as vote fodder to ensure the ANC wins the upcoming elections. This week, the premier, through a statement issued by MEC for Social Development Mbali Hlophe, denied these accusations. “We reject the non-payment story together with allegations that we have run out of funds for the programme. The payment schedule is in progress and the first batch of payments was made on Monday, 8 April 2024. The next will be made on Thursday, 11 April, and all outstanding payments will be completed in two weeks. This has been communicated to the affected beneficiaries,” said Hlophe.

According to the provincial government, the programme will benefit a total of 500 000 Gauteng youth through ongoing recruitment drives. "We are making a dent in unemployment with this programme despite the popular belief that government has no business creating jobs. We are relentless in our commitment as the Gauteng provincial government to provide sustainable job opportunities for the people of Gauteng, which in turn will foster economic growth and prosperity," Lesufi said.