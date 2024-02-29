Lesufi is no match for Ndlozi - Malema

EFF president Julius Malema has compared his lieutenant, MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, saying the latter was no match for Ndlozi. Heaping praise on Ndlozi, Malema was speaking at a Gauteng-based radio station this week, zooming into Ndlozi’s intelligence, looks, and his singing ability.

Ndlozi is tipped to be the Red Berets’ Gauteng premier candidate ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections in May, which may force their party to unite with the ruling ANC in a coalition to govern the province. Malema hinted that his party was open to coalition talks, saying the quality of leadership he had in the EFF could sway the party into a significant position during coalition talks post elections. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. | Boxer Ngwenya Independent Newspapers Ndlozi obtained a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Witwatersrand in 2017.

During the radio interview, while taking swipes at Lesufi, Malema put the focus on Ndlozi, showcasing his talents. He said if the party was forced into a coalition with the ANC and the EFF presented Ndlozi as its premier candidate and the ANC Lesufi, the voters would have to choose, but Lesufi would be no match for Ndlozi. Despite having refused to answer a question from The Star on coalitions during a post manifesto press conference earlier this month, Malema said although the EFF was hoping for a majority win, a coalition government was a second option.

“Ndlozi is one guy who was favoured by God. He’s got the brains, the ladies say he’s got the looks – I don’t know that, he’s got humility and a voice to sing. I’ve never seen everything in one person. That’s the kind of person we’re giving you. You’ll have to make a decision,” Malema said. Malema continued with the jabs at Lesufi, saying he went around faking jobs in Gauteng, creating an impression that he was giving people jobs by displaying poverty at the Orlando Stadium. Premier Panyaza Lesufi. | Timothy Bernard Independent Newspapers He was referring to Lesufi’s Nasi iSpani initiative.

Malema did not leave it to the presenter to bring up the ANC’s cadre deployment policy that has been in the spotlight recently. The ANC was recently ordered to hand over cadre deployment meeting minutes to the DA who had taken the ruling party to court. Malema said: “There is nothing wrong with cadre deployment. The problem with the ANC cadre deployment is that it doesn’t consider qualifications.