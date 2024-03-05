Lesufi leads charge to light up Ivory Park after long blackout

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi embarked on a crucial mission to Ivory Park Ext 2, where residents had endured a dark reality for over 10 months due to inactive transformers. On Monday, residents of Ivory Park gathered in excitement over the long-awaited restoration of power following a 10-month power outage. Among them was Gogo Zodwa Mkhwanazi, who expressed relief and thanks for the restoration of electricity.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for my family and myself, and we have struggled to cope without power. I hope that the government has learned from this experience and will take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. I am hopeful that things will improve from now on, and I am happy for the efforts made to resolve this issue,” Gogo Mkhwanazi said. This initiative, which commenced in October last year, underscored the Gauteng Provincial Government’s promise to help communities grappling with energy challenges, despite electricity provision falling outside its jurisdiction. The premier’s spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, credited the progress on collaborative efforts as outlined in the Energy Crisis Response Plan, in conjunction with Eskom and City Power.

“The switch-on of 333 transformers has already illuminated 32 000 township homes, offering respite to areas like Dobsonville, Kagiso, Boiphelong, and many more. Ivory Park 2 residents filled with joy as they chant in excitement. | Supplied “Townships that have benefited include Dobsonville, Kagiso, Boiphelong, Doornkop, Orange Farm, Evaton, Ivory Park, Winterveld, and many other communities. “In our relentless pursuit of energy resilience, the department is spearheading other transformative initiatives. Solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems are being integrated into 21 government healthcare facilities. The first of such facilities was unveiled at the Diepkloof Clinic in Soweto.

“We are removing health facilities and schools from being impacted by load shedding. “As part of the MOU with City Power, we are rolling out a pilot microgrid in the community of Alexandra Township, which will provide a stand-alone solution to meet basic power needs for low-income households within townships and informal settlements,” said Pamla. He added that they would expand to at least 13 more communities across the province, in Emfuleni (Cape Gate, Sebokeng Unit 20 Tshepiso Ext 3 and Ramaphosa), Mogale (Portion 80 Nooitgedacht, Soul City, and Portion 11 Honningklip 178 IQ), Merafong (Wedela, Kokosi Ext 99, and Khutsong South Transit Area), Midvaal (Mamelo), and Rand West local municipalities (Siyahlala and Jabulane).

The outage had posed challenges for students like Mpho Mafoko, a Grade 12 learner, who expressed concerns about the impact on her studies and exam preparation. “I had to find alternative ways to complete my school work, such as visiting the library and using candles. I am grateful that the electricity is back on, and I hope it stays on so that I can complete my studies and plan for my future,” Mafoko said. Despite the challenges, Mafoko was proud of the community’s commitment and mutual support throughout this difficult time.