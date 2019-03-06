Panyaza Lesufi

In a case reminiscent of the Jules High School sex saga, the Gauteng Education Department is investigating a case of gang rape at a Soweto school. A shocked Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday that three Grade 8 boys had been suspended from Fons Luminis Secondary School for the alleged rape of their classmate.

In 2010, a sex video went viral showing two boys having sex with a girl on the Jules High School grounds.

Five years later, the girl in the case, Christina Fokona, 19, committed suicide by overdosing on her mother’s medication for high blood pressure.

At the time of the incident, the boys were charged with rape but it was later deemed consensual.

In the Soweto case, Lesufi said they were still investigating the details. He said the learners were at a Grade 8 orientation camp in De Deur on Friday when the incident happened.

When they arrived at the venue, the teachers separated the children according to sex. “The learners were told not to cross the line and go to each other’s rooms. It is believed the girl went to the boys’ chalet and wanted to see one of the boys.”

The MEC said they were still trying to piece together details of what happened. He said it was believed the girl wanted to smoke a hubbly bubbly with the boys.

Lesufi said they had taken the hubbly bubbly for forensic testing to check whether it was laced with drugs.

At first, only two boys confessed to the alleged crime to teachers at the camp.

“What shocked the teachers was that it was not the girl learner who reported the matter,” Lesufi said.

He said the girl must be supported.

“In the Jules case, people were taunting the girl learner. We need to have a ring of support around this girl child. She must be supported,” Lesufi said.

Addressing the Grade 8 learners, Lesufi asked them not to bully the girl when she returned to school.

“Support her. Don’t make it worse and don’t treat her like an outcast. She deserves all of our support. You must not pass judgment,” Lesufi said.

He also warned the learners against abusing each other. “You touch a girl wrong, you leave the school. The opposite is the same as well. You touch a boy child wrong, you are gone,” Lesufi said.

Save the Children South Africa’s child protection programme manager Divya Naidoo said: “This is a dreadful situation when violence in the form of rape occurs against a child. It is even worse when it is perpetrated by other children, as it reflect how much we have failed as a society. Work needs to be done to support the victim to deal with this trauma.

“Work also needs to be done with the three boys to address underlying causes of their violent tendencies, so that such behaviour is not repeated.”