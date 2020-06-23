Lesufi says online application is the future, urges parents to embrace it

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education has once again reminded parents of children who will be starting school next year and those who will be off to Grade 8 to apply online as the process will only be open for a month. The application will commence on Thursday June 25 at 8am and close at midnight on July 25. MEC Panyaza Lesufi has made this call despite the fact that last year's application and placement processes were a chaotic mess that resulted in many parents saying that the department should do away with this method. Some children were not placed and started the academic year at home despite their parents having applied on time. Others were placed in areas their parents had not applied for. In one instance, learning had to be suspended at Hoërskool President, in the south of Joburg, after parents descended on the school insisting that their children be registered as they could not sit at home after having not been placed.

However, the school told them they had reached capacity.

Lesufi, who last year was forced to apologise to parents after blaming the issue on a technical glitch, urged parents and guardians on Tuesday to use the online registration process and apply during the specified application period as late applications will not be accommodated.

"The Admissions Online Application System is the future. Let us all embrace it," he said.

How to apply:

Parents of all learners that are currently in Grade R and/or Grade 7 must apply for admission of their children to Grade 1 or Grade 8 for the 2021 Academic Year, by logging on to the Gauteng Department of Education’s Admissions Online Application platform at www.gdeadmissions.gov.za

The application process consists of 3 steps, to begin the 3-step application process, click on Apply for 2021. Parents must ensure that they complete all details for Step 1, Step 2 and Step 3. Parents will receive an SMS with a Waiting List.

All required documents must be submitted within seven days of making the application. This year, the department is introducing online uploading of documents through the Admissions Online Application System. Parents will therefore have a choice to either upload the documents online to one school, which means that other schools will manage to access those documents in the system, alternatively parents may submit hard copies of documents to all schools applied to. Parents are encouraged to upload documents using any computer device, including smartphones.

The following documents must be submitted within seven days of applying:

Grade 1

Parents' Identity Documents/ Passports

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s clinic card/ proof of immunization

Proof of residence

Grade 8

Parents' Identity Documents/ Passports

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s latest report card

Proof of residence

New Admissions Criteria:

Option 1: Home - The parents' home address is within the Feeder Zone and closest to school.

Option 2: Sibling - The child has a sibling at the school applied to (not siblings in Grade 7 or 12); Previous School – If the previous school is in the area/Feeder Zone of the high school that the parent wants to apply to (Only applicable to applications to Grade 8.

Option 3: Work Address within the Feeder Zone - The parent’s work address is in the feeder zone of the school.

Option 4: Home Address within 30kms of the school - The parent’s home address is not in the school Feeder Zone, but within 30kms of the school.

Option 5: Home Address is Beyond 30 kms of the school - The parent’s home address is not in the school Feeder Zone, but within 30kms of the school.

The department also stated that it has identified 34 decentralised walk-in centres in different parts of the province where parents who are are unable to use the online system can be assisted to apply.

The district offices and head office will also serve as walk-in centre, the department said.

"A detailed list of decentralised walk-in centres with addresses and contact numbers are available on the GDE website and local media. Accordingly, parents should take comfort that all decentralised walk-in centres have been deep cleaned and sanitised and Covid-19 protocols will be observed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The department has asked that parents stay away from schools in adherence to Covid 19 protocols as they would not be able to assist walk-in applicants due to the high risk of infection and spread of the caronavirus.

"However, only few schools with isolated facilities to safely apply social distancing are specified walk-in centres as per the list of decentralised walk-in centres.

" All schools will as a safety precaution make provisions for parents to drop documents off at an identified area at the school gate, away from class rooms and office space," the department said.