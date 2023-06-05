Lesufi steps up fight on crime with more wardens

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has unleashed 1500 more crime prevention wardens to the Gauteng streets. Yesterday, the premier presided over the walkout parade of 1 500 new wardens at an event held at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni.

He warned would-be criminals to watch themselves as he sent out the new cohort of his crime prevention wardens, also referred to as Amapanyaza. Lesufi said he is ready to deploy the wardens to communities affected by crime, adding that this is part of an integrated crime prevention plan aimed at helping the police in their crime-fighting efforts. "You will be deployed to help the police. We will deploy you to support all law enforcement agencies. We will deploy you to protect all our people where they need protection. Gone are the days of children being scared to go to school because they were being bullied. Gone are the days of drug dealers. Their days are numbered. Gone are the days of spaza shops selling our people rotten food. Gone are the days when our people are scared of gunshots at night. Those days are gone. We are releasing you to go and protect our communities," he said.

In April, the premier said the recruitment drive to employ 6 000 crime prevention wardens attracted 21 000 applications from across the five regions. It was reported that after careful evaluation, 10 650 applicants were shortlisted for the next stage to produce 6 000 dynamic and physically adept young people who have undergone intensive training over the last three months. During his address, Lesufi said the use of drones and other technological advances will be adopted by his new strategy for fighting crime in the province.

"This is an integrated plan that includes the highest form of technology. The first form of technology is to install CCTV cameras in all our townships in Gauteng. We are proud that the first township to receive this technology is now connected, and they are live in townships such as Diepsloot, which we are bringing here to Tsakane and taking to Tembisa, Katlehong, and all our townships so that no one does crime without us seeing that particular individual," he said. He said employing technology was key to fighting crime, and this would be used in the warden’s daily activities. "From now on, we are deploying almost 180 drones that will go and search the place first so that by the time you arrive, you know the nature of the crime you are going to fight so that we do not release you to criminals that are heartless," he said.