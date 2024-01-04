Let’s make 2024 our 1994, say political parties as the race to the elections begins

Ringing in the New Year with continued blackouts has spurred many South Africans to be brave about the subject of elections and the need to make the necessary changes in 2024. “Let’s make 2024 our 1994” has gathered traction on social media, as thousands of people show interest and contribute their voices to the cause.

This year is considered to be a watershed moment for the country, with hopes that whoever takes the helm will lift the cloud that has descended on South Africa. This year’s national and provincial elections will mark the 30-year anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1994. Elections have grown to be an important topic, with different political parties also chiming in and conveying their thoughts, adding more ills that need interventions in different parts of the country.

As the conversations unravel, this has also given people time to ponder where they want South Africa to be in the future, while the fight for employment, service delivery and adequate electricity supply, among other things, continues. RISE Mzansi is among those who have spoken out about the elections, believing that 2024 is the year when the people must state clearly that they can end, rather than ease, poverty and make the prosperity of every family and community a national priority. The organisation said South Africa could build a non-racial society by ending systemic racism and inequality.

“We need new leadership to infuse a sense of national purpose founded on the idea that democracy belongs to all of us. We need to build a society based on the constitutional and social democratic values of freedom, equality, justice, solidarity, and integrity. We need a new vision to build a safe, prosperous, equal, and united South Africa within one generation.” ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has been encouraging people to register to vote and make a change this year. “No Vote. No Voice. No Change. Your vote has the power to shape the future of our country, but you don’t have a voice if you don’t register to vote. Make your voice heard in the upcoming 2024 elections,” said Mashaba on X.

The EFF has also been consistent about the idea of making “2024 our 1994” on social media, encouraging its members to show up and vote. “Every election is determined by the people who show up. Be part of the generation that attains economic freedom in 2024.” The Africa Transformation Movement (ATM) joined the conversation, promising that the party would serve.

“With the 2024 elections just around the corner, the servants of the people of South Africa are hard at work establishing policies that will govern the country into prosperity. The ATM is ready to serve; ready to govern,” the party announced on X. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the elections were not about choosing leaders but about shaping the future, and encouraged his thousands of followers to vote for the party. “Elections are not just about choosing leaders; they’re about shaping the future. Get ready to make your mark in 2024. Let’s stand together and ensure that the ANC continues to lead South Africa towards prosperity and inclusivity.”