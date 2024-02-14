Let's make Gauteng our romantic getaway destination during the Month of Love

What better way to honour your significant other than with a weekend getaway or vacation in the Golden Province? Gauteng Tourism shares entertaining #LoveGP experience with this list of events and getaway possibilities for you and your loved ones.

Explore cuisine with #GautengEats! Dining out is usually at the top of traveller itineraries, and this dynamic region is renowned for its greatest restaurants, which serve a wide variety of dishes from all over the world and the African continent. One of the most well-known African restaurants in South Africa, Imbizo Shisanyama, honours the true culture and legacy of Africa.

Cafe Billi Bi has combined the intimacy of a breakfast nook with the elegance of a posh restaurant which invites you to eat with your hands and talk with your eyes. Head out of town and explore the #AdventureGP Plan a special weekend getaway to a place that matches your loved one’s interests.

If it’s nature and wildlife, there is plenty to choose from. Within a 75-minute drive from OR Tambo International Airport, you can immerse yourselves in the tranquil wilderness of the Dinokeng Game Reserve with elephants, rhinos, leopards, buffalo, and lions. It offers lovely lodges, self-drive safaris, restaurants, and guided walks to get up close to nature. Spend some special quiet together time in the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden which is recognised as one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the world; have lunch at the restaurant and buy a special gift to remember the day. Go on a shopping spree

A place to experience is the Sandton City/Nelson Mandela Square where you can shop to your heart’s content: from inexpensive to high-end luxury. If you are planning to pop the big question or just want something Uber special for your loved one, don’t leave without experiencing the Diamond Walk, glittering with exquisite jewellery, top-tier diamonds, luxury shopping, exclusive boutiques, and prestigious international brands. For a luxury African shopping experience, The Mall of Africa is the place to go and don’t miss that hub that offers local African designers a platform to showcase their work.

Take to the skies - #GautengByAir Get carried away on a gentle breeze, under a colourful canopy of hot air to a destination unknown as the sun rises. This is a really special way with which to celebrate your Valentine. There are several providers to choose from. One also has an option to take an exclusive romantic flight for two. Sip champagne as you drift silently across the beautiful African landscape, watching a spectacular sunrise.