Letter from Dr Nandipha alleging abuse just ‘a PR stunt’

Johannesburg - The letter released by Facebook rapist and killer Thabo Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, alleging abuse has been called nothing but a PR stunt by a legal analyst. Magudumana released a letter through her lawyers, claiming that powerful politicians and business people were behind her suffering and incarceration at a Bloemfontein prison.

Magudumana was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April. They had allegedly been on the run after it was revealed that Bester had faked his fiery prison cell death in May last year. Magudumana, who faces charges of fraud and corruption, violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and defeating the ends of justice, said she was “illegally” incarcerated at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.

In her letter, she wrote of “the many painful times I have suffered physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse at the hands of powerful men, including some of the most powerful and prominent families in South Africa currently occupying the highest offices in government and business”. Legal analyst Melusi Xulu said the letter was just a PR exercise. He said Magudumana should file a criminal complaint against the people she referred to in her letter. “Until she reports those high-ranking officials, there is nothing else to be done. It will be more of a PR exercise than any legal action to be taken.”