Lifestyle and beauty brand Sorbet offers women franchises

Johannesburg - Following 18 months of behind-the-scenes work, lifestyle and salon brand Sorbet has unveiled the winners of its inaugural Sorbet-Preneur initiative, designed to give aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to own their own Sorbet franchise. The newest members of the Sorbet team are all female entrepreneurs who have spent years working within the Sorbet brand across the country.

The winners were announced at an event held at the Bidvest offices in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon. Among those who toasted over their life-changing experiences were Sharon Dikgale, Zimkita Yeki, Palesa Kouakou, and Sibongile Dlamini. Sibongile Dlamini. Picture: Supplied. Dikgale said she had always dreamed of owning her own practice and was one of the four women who won big at the Sorbet event. “For me, this is a life-changing opportunity that has taken me over 17 years since I have been with the Sorbet brand. It took me this long to get to this place, where my life was changed by Sorbet through meeting different people. I am grateful to my franchise partner, who believed in me when I did not and who allowed me to own my own salon inside a salon. I saw it happen in my own life and believe it can happen to others as well,” she said.

Dlamini said she too was grateful for the life-changing opportunity to change the lives of her family. Zimkita Yeki. Picture: Supplied. “This will give me and my children a better life. Where I’m from, there are not many opportunities for women. If it weren’t for the partners who believed in me, I would not be here. They told me to believe in myself, and they trusted me to be where I am. I am grateful for the support; it has been an amazing journey," she said. Fourth-place winner Yeki said her life has taken a drastic turn for the better with the win after being with Sorbet for seven years. “After five years of being a manager, I transitioned between two different people and had to take it upon myself to get to this stage,” she said.

Linda Sinclair, CEO of the Sorbet Group, said the initiative was about empowering people, especially women, to develop their own franchises and become real entrepreneurs, adding that more women will soon become owners of their own businesses following the success of the inaugural programme. Palesa Kouakou. Picture: Supplied. “It gives me such great pleasure to welcome the recently announced Sorbet-Preneur winners and Sorbet Salon franchise owners. What an honour! We look forward to empowering these amazing women with enough tools and skills that will see them succeed on their entrepreneurial journey,” Sinclair said. Hannah Sadiki, CEO of Bidvest Bank, echoed a similar sentiment, saying this was a testament to the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.